Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reportedly been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, all three teams have had conversations with Frimpong's agent. Romano added that United have had the right-back on their wishlist since October last year. He tweeted on Thursday (April 6):

"Not just Manchester United. Understand FC Bayern and Barcelona have also had direct meetings with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert."

Romano also said that Bayern Munich are prioritising on-loan defender Joao Cancelo's future. He added that Barcelona's potential move for Frimpong could hinge on their financial situation.

"Bayern priority is to decide on Cancelo in May; Barva situation unclear due to FFP. Frimpong, on #MUFC list since October," Romano tweeted.

Frimpong has been one of Leverkusen's standout players this season. The Dutchman, 22, has recorded an excellent eight goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

All his goals and six of his assists have come in 26 league games. He has also averaged 1.4 key passes, 1.7 tackles, 6.7 duels and 2.6 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga.

It's worth noting that Frimpong is contracted to Leverkusen, who he joined from Celtic in 2021, till the summer of 2025. He was part of Manchester City's academy before joining the Scottish giants, for whom he registered three goals and eight assists in 51 games.

Looking at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United's current right-back options

It's not too difficult to see why Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Jeremie Frimpong due to the Dutchman's obvious talents. Two of the aforementioned three teams could also do with fresh blood in Frimpong's preferred position on the pitch.

The Blaugrana have largely deployed Jules Kounde, a centre-back by trade, on the right flank of defence this term. While Kounde has put in several good shifts, he has also been exposed at times in big games. Barcelona recently signed Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy, so bringing in Frimpong could give them two promising options on the right.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have Diogo Dalot, who has been impressive this season, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to call upon at right-back. However, Dalot's contract expires next summer, while Wan-Bissaka has not received a consistent run of games under Erik ten Hag.

Lastly, Bayern Munich could lose Benjamin Pavard on a free transfer next summer, while Joao Cancelo's loan deal expires at the end of the season. However, German outlet Abendzeitung reported that Pavard could sign a new deal. It also remains to be seen if Cancelo returns to his parent club Manchester City, who seemed content to let him go in January this year.

It's worth noting that Bayern also have Noussair Mazroui, who they signed from AFC Ajax last summer. The Moroccan has started only 12 games this season but is on a contract that runs till 2026.

