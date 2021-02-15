Bayern Munich to battle Manchester United for Norwich City right-back - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are lining up a summer move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. The Bayern Munich target has been a key man for the Canaries this season, helping them rise to the summit of the English Championship.

ESPN reports that Manchester United are also weighing a move for the full-back as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to provide fresh competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are aiming to recreate the success they achieved from signing Alex Telles as competition for Luke Shaw. The move appears to be paying dividends as the latter's performances have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Should Manchester United go for their man, they will face stiff competition from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, who are looking to improve their squad in the summer.

Bayern Munich are scouting players in the Championship

Bayern Munich have already dived into the transfer market to bolster their squad ahead of the coming season. The Bundesliga champions recently announced the signing of RB Leipzig’s highly-rated central defender Dayot Upamecano. They will now look to improve their squad depth at the right-back position, with Max Aarons outlined for a potential summer move.

The Englishman was highly sought-after when Norwich were relegated from the Premier League last season. However, he opted to remain with the Canaries. Aarons has registered one goal and three assists in the Championship as he helps his side push back into the English top flight.

Bayern Munich are currently scouting promising talents in the English Championship and have already completed the signing of Reading left-back Omar Richards.

With Manchester United also in for Aarons, the Norwich man will consider a move to Old Trafford, where he is likely to get more playing time. A move to Bayern Munich will be equally rewarding as they have proven to be a force, both domestically and across Europe.