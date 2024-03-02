Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel to be sacked if club fail to qualify for the UCL Q/Fs - Reports

Thomas Tuchel could reportedly end up getting sacked by Bayern Munich if they get knocked out of the Champions League by Lazio. The German tactician has already announced that he will be leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. However, if they fail to qualify for the continental quarterfinals, he could find himself out of a job imminently.

This is according to a report from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has claimed that this is make or break for Thomas Tuchel. The reporter wrote on social media (via GOAL):

"Tuchel will definitely be the coach against Lazio. If Bayern reach the quarterfinals, regardless of how, Tuchel should stay in charge until the end of the season. But: If Bayern exit after the 0-1 loss in the first leg, an immediate separation is likely!"

Plettenberg added that Bayern Munich currently do not have an available manager to take over in the interim at the Allianz Arena:

"The problem: is at this stage there isn't a single top interim option internally who should take over until the end of the season."

He also said that the Bavarians already have a new target for head coach in Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso:

"There are currently no plans for a coach who is available now and will remain head coach beyond the season, like Zidane, to take over in case of an early Tuchel departure. The reason being, Bayern still want to sign Alonso!"

Bayern Munich are currently seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga standings, with Xabi Alonso's side also having a game in hand.

Xabi Alonso prepared for potential moves to Liverpool or Bayern Munich, verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen

According to Sky Germany (via GOAL), Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has made a verbal promise that could see him leave for Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

This agreement will allow the Spaniard to move under certain conditions. This is especially because his contract with Bayer Leverkusen does not have a formal exit clause. A move to either club could cost between €15 million and €25 million.

However, it is believed that there is an exit clause that will come into play in 2025, which will reduce the cost of signing the 42-year-old to around €15 million. Currently, Bayer Leverkusen are in a position where they might have to negotiate a transfer fee for Alonso. A verbal agreement, though, could mean they are more willing to let him go.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here