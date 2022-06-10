Bayern Munich keeping tabs on 28-year-old Tottenham superstar who is seen as potential replacement for Lewandowski: Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly view Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, the German giants are preparing themselves for life without Robert Lewandowski, who has reiterated his desire to leave the club on multiple occasions in the last couple of weeks.

The 33-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with the club and is reportedly reluctant to sign a contract extension as he seeks a new challenge. As per Onet Sport [ via Besoccer] the former Dortmund striker is considering an offer from Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in all competitions for Bayern. He has helped the club win eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals, and a Champions League title.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an incredible campaign last season, scoring 50 goals in just 46 games. Bayern Munich will therefore need to sign an adequate replacement for Lewandowski if he leaves the club.

Harry Kane has developed into one of the best strikers of his generation since becoming a regular starter for Tottenham during the 2013-14 campaign. He has scored 248 goals 386 appearances in all competitions for the north London club. The striker has won the Premier League's Golden Boot thrice.

The 28-year-old might be keen to join a team that will give him the opportunity to win trophies last summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City as per the Guardian, but the deal failed to materialize.

Kane endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign, but began to thrive under the guidance of Antonio Conte after the Italian took over the reins at Tottenham in November 2021. He scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 games in all competitions last season.

The England international's goalscoring record, leadership qualities, and experience make him the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane is likely to stay at Tottenham despite being the subject of interest from Bayern Munich

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The opportunity to play for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, a club that is likely to give him the opportunity to win trophies and compete for the Champions League, could prove to be an enticing one for Harry Kane.

The 28-year-old could, however, opt to stay at Tottenham Hotspur due to the progress the club have made under Antonio Conte. The Italian managed to bring in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur during the January transfer window.

The duo played a massive role in Spurs' turnaround in form during the second half of the season. Spurs won eight of their last 11 Premier League games last season.

Conte's side have also added Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster to their ranks this summer, making clear their desire to continue improving under the former Inter Milan manager.

