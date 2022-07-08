Bayern Munich denying Cristiano Ronaldo links due to ‘media strategy’ as Manchester United star patiently waits for key development to seal transfer: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Old Trafford after just one year back in England, and rumors have linked him to Bayern Munich.

However, the Bavarians quickly refuted the rumors, with CEO Oliver Kahn noting that the Portuguese star was not on their radar.

However, recent reports from Tutto Mercato have stated that the German giants have only denied their interest in Ronaldo as a media strategy.

It is believed that the Red Devils and their German counterparts are aware of this, and Ronaldo's superagent, Jorge Mendes, has been in contact with Bayern.

According to reports, the negotiations have been under the radar as the Bavarians are not willing to make them public at this time. Apparently, the German club intends to wait for a key development to happen before they can go public with their interests.

This concerns Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski, who has openly pushed for an exit from the Allianz Arena, with an interest in moving to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have submitted an offer to Bayern, and both clubs are working to come to an agreement, even though the German outfit don't want to lose Lewandowksi.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo wait on Barcelona and Bayern to finalize on Lewandowksi

The club has had to accept the situation, and with Lewandowski's exit looming, they will need to find a 40+ goal per season goalscorer. The club looked at other targets to take the reins from Lewandowski, like Sebastien Haller and Erling Haaland. However, both players have made moves to other clubs.

This saw the Bavarians turn their eyes towards Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hit the 40+ goal per season mark in the past. With Ronaldo's interest in Champions League football and his willingness to leave Old Trafford, Bayern Munich have a chance to sign the Portugal international.

However, they will have to wait for further developments in the Robert Lewandowski transfer saga. If the star eventually makes the move to Barcelona, the Bavarians will make their move for Cristiano Ronaldo. If the Polish attacker remains at the Allianz Arena, Bayern will end their move for the Manchester United star.

Whatever happens, this summer's transfer window will certainly determine where two of Europe's biggest stars will continue their respective careers. It almost certainly won't be at the same club.

