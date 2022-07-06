Bayern Munich don’t want any instalments in Barcelona's deal to sign Robert Lewandowski: Reports

German football expert Rafa Honigstein has claimed that Bayern Munich are demanding Barcelona pay any fee for Robert Lewandowski entirely upfront.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the veteran Polish striker told the Bundesliga champions that he wishes to leave the club this summer. He still has a year left on his current contract with the Bavarians.

SPORF @Sporf Bayern Munich don't want any installments for Robert Lewandowski as they believe Barcelona 'won't exist in one or two years time', reports @TheAthleticUK Bayern Munich don't want any installments for Robert Lewandowski as they believe Barcelona 'won't exist in one or two years time', reports @TheAthleticUK 😲 https://t.co/xz3Apt9gPs

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with the Spanish side throughout the window. The Blaugrana's financial issues, however, may not be able to afford the prolific centre-forward.

Honegstein spoke about this on The Totally Football Show podcast. He explained why Bayern Munich are reluctant to allow Barca to buy their talisman by paying in installments. The journalist stated:

"Bayern have apparently told Barca we don't want any installments, because we're not sure you're going to be around in one or two years time. We want all the money upfront, cash. That is one of the sticking points."

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Football Talk @Football_TaIk #fcbayern [@honigstein] Bayern Munich have told FC Barcelona they don't want any installments in any deal for Robert Lewandowski and that they want all the money upfront in cash because Bayern believes that FC Barcelona won't exist in "one or two years' time". #fcblive Bayern Munich have told FC Barcelona they don't want any installments in any deal for Robert Lewandowski and that they want all the money upfront in cash because Bayern believes that FC Barcelona won't exist in "one or two years' time". #fcblive #fcbayern [@honigstein] https://t.co/MIBgrCxgpl Bayern are so badly hurt by this Lewandowski situation. Every comment that they make about it, you can really feel the pain. twitter.com/football_taik/… Bayern are so badly hurt by this Lewandowski situation. Every comment that they make about it, you can really feel the pain. twitter.com/football_taik/…

Rafa Honegstein claims Bayern Munich are considering allowing Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona

Ever since the Poland international made his desire to leave the Allianz Arena public, the club hierarchy have insisted that he is not for sale. They have claimed that Lewandowski will see out the final year of his contract.

Honegstein, however, has claimed that mindset is beginning to change for the Bavarians, as he stated:

"There has been an ackowledgment within the team that the best thing for all parties is for Lewandowski to go, because you don't want a disgruntled Lewandowski playing one more year."

He added:

"There's been, I think, significant unrest within the dressing room about his behavior over the last few weeks to suggest it would be best for him to leave."

He believes Bayern Munich are trying to play poker with the Blaugrana to get a better price or keep the Polish. Honegstein stated:

"But, Bayern have played a high-stakes game of poker and there is a problem if Barcelona... not so much call their bluff, but actually fold, because their own hand is so weak. But then Bayern will be left instead of winning the pot will be left holding not very much in their hand either."

He further added:

"They wouldn't be that happy if Lewandowski ultimately stayed for the reasons I said, but Barcelona have real problems getting anywhere near the €50 million that Bayern want. I still think the most realistic scenario is Lewandowski going to Barcelona, I think there will be a way for this to happen."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski's mind. He's still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now.Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski's mind. He's still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now. 🇵🇱 #FCB Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon.

