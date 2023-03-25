Bayern Munich dressing room had big problem with Julian Nagelsmann’s girlfriend before sack: Reports

Bayern Munich recently sacked Julian Nagelsmann from his duties as the head coach. The decision, quite understandably, came as a surprise to many.

Reports have now emerged that Bayern players were worried that the media leaks affecting them started through Nagelsmann's girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger, a former BILD journalist. As per former Bayern defender Markus Babbel (via GOAL), the club's players had their reservations about her.

Shortly before his tenure's unexpected end, Nagelsmann claimed that there was a 'mole' inside the Bayern dressing room who had been leaking information to the media.

The comments came after the German coach's tactics for the Bavarians' clash against Bochum became public and were published in the media. Speaking about the incident, Nagelsmann said (via GOAL):

"We have a snitch in the locker room. This bothers me a lot. Whoever is doing this is hurting every single one of us. I don’t understand his motivation, except helping the opponent."

He further added:

"Moles are an endangered species and their search is difficult, but I don't know if that person will be able to look in the mirror every day. I try to find out what the reason is. For me, it is always important to be able to look in the mirror at night, to treat my players and my fellow coaches well. I hope that this person can't look in the mirror because it's not fair."

BILD removed Wurzenberger from her duties as the Bayern Munich representative after she started her relationship with Nagelsmann. Publisher Alex Springer said in a statement (via Mirror):

"We have complied with [her request to leave] and wish her every success in the future."

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich recently made a Julian Nagelsmann admission

Joshua Kimmich with Julian Nagelsmann

After Julian Nagelsmann's sacking as Bayern Munich coach, Joshua Kimmich claimed that the German was among the top three coaches that he has played under.

Considering Kimmich has played under Pep Guardiola, Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti, and Hansi Flick's tutelage as well, his remarks are quite fascinating.

The midfielder said (via Mia San Mia):

“I can only say that Julian Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach. He’s easily in my top 3 best coaches."

Nagelsmann was in charge of Bayern for 84 matches. He won 60, drew 14, and lost 10. Thomas Tuchel will replace him as the team's head coach.

Poll : 0 votes