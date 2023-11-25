Bayern Munich eye £26 million move for Manchester United star as Thomas Tuchel eyes squad rebuild - Reports

Talks about the potential exit of Raphael Varane from Manchester United are gaining momentum, with the defender struggling for playing time at Old Trafford. Reports emerging from Abendzeitung (via Caught Offside) suggest that Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich are prepared to invest up to £26 million to secure his services.

This proposed sum marks a significant depreciation from the over £40 million the Red Devils expended to acquire Varane from Real Madrid. Despite the financial loss, the English club might view this transaction as a necessary move to alleviate their wage budget.

Manchester United, when not hampered by injuries, boast ample defensive capabilities, suggesting that Varane's departure might not leave a void in their back line. The move, therefore, could be mutually beneficial for both parties involved.

The French center-back's relationship with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appears to be strained. The Daily Mail has highlighted a reported fallout between the player and the manager, hinting at a nearly irreparable rift. This is due to Ten Hag opting to leave Varane out of the starting lineup in recent games.

The center-back has managed to start just four games in the Premier League this season. The last time he played a full 90 minutes was against Copenhagen on October 24. He has since had to play a bit part role, seeing only 11 minutes against Luton, and not being picked against Manchester City.

The French defender may be happier with an increase in playing time at Bayern Munich, where Thomas Tuchel is reportedly working on a squad rebuild.

Erik ten Hag denies discord with Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has categorically denied the existence of any discord with defender Raphael Varane. Amid speculation linking Varane with a potential exit from Old Trafford, Ten Hag's recent remarks at a press conference shed light on the situation.

Varane has been notably absent from the starting lineup in seven out of the last eight games for Manchester United, fueling rumors of a rift. There will be concerns, particularly given Ten Hag's previous altercations with other players like club legend Cristiano Ronaldo and current outcast Jadon Sancho.

When probed about a possible fall-out with Varane, Ten Hag responded in a press conference (via ESPN):

"Rapha Varane? I don't know what you're talking about. It's rumors. Very important player but there's internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are."

Ten Hag will now prepare his team for the upcoming challenge against Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park tomorrow (November 26).