Bayern Munich eye Cristiano Ronaldo as Robert Lewandowski's replacement - Reports

Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to cope with the imminent departure of Robert Lewandowski.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Ronaldo has been earmarked by Bayern Munich as the replacement for their star striker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported on Thursday that Barcelona have made an offer worth €35 million with add-ons for the Polish international.

According to Italian publication La Repubblica, Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking a new club this summer as he is not entirely convinced at Old Trafford.

ESPN has claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doubts the credentials of the Red Devils being capable of challenging for titles.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



€35m with add-ons on the table, as Barcelona have submitted the new proposal for Robert Lewandowski, as expected - after player confirmed to Bayern his priority to join Barça this summer.€35m with add-ons on the table, as @wlodar85 reports - but now Bayern sources feel it’s still ‘not enough’. Barcelona have submitted the new proposal for Robert Lewandowski, as expected - after player confirmed to Bayern his priority to join Barça this summer. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBayern€35m with add-ons on the table, as @wlodar85 reports - but now Bayern sources feel it’s still ‘not enough’.

With Manchester City and Liverpool signing Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively, Ronaldo believes that Manchester United are several steps behind their rivals.

The Portuguese international is now 37 years of age and wants to add more trophies to his cabinet before hanging up his boots.

Bayern Munich can offer him that opportunity as they will not only be the favorites for the Bundesliga next season, but will also be one of the main candidates to win the Champions League.

As per La Repubblica, AS Roma and Sporting CP are also in the running to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?

Robert Lewandowski has been incredible for Bayern Munich over the years, having established himself as one of the greatest strikers of the modern era.

Over the years, he has scored 344 goals in 374 games for the Bavarian club, which is phenomenal.

The Polish international scored 50 goals in 46 games across all competitions last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest to ever grace the game, but at the age of 37, he might not be able to replace Lewandowski in terms of the total number of goals scored.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thinking of him to compensate for the loss of Robert Lewandowski.



(Source: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thinking of him to compensate for the loss of Robert Lewandowski.(Source: @diarioas 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thinking of him to compensate for the loss of Robert Lewandowski.(Source: @diarioas) https://t.co/qduD4soYP8

However, with players like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane alongside him, Ronaldo's addition could make the Bundesliga giants a lot stronger and more complete.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 39 games for Manchester United last season, which is pretty impressive.

The Red Devils had a poor season overall and almost every player underperformed and things could have been a lot worse if not for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international has been a success in England, Spain and Italy and a new adventure in Germany could be lucrative for the player.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far