Bayern Munich eye Manchester United target as Manuel Neuer replacement - Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper and Manchester United target Yann Sommer is one of the candidates to replace Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich, as per BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Neuer's long, trophy-laden journey with the Bavarian giants could be coming to an end. The German legend is out of contract at the end of next season and at 36, it won't be a surprise if he hangs up his boots while at Bayern.

Neuer reinvented the art of goalkeeping in the 2010s and has played a huge role in Bayern's 10 league titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies since 2011.

To many, he is the reason why teams tend to look for modern goalkeepers who are good with their feet and quick to come off the line. But all good things must come to an end, and the German giants will have a huge void to fill when he leaves.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Yann Sommer (34) TRUEYann Sommer (34) @borussia is a candidate as a replacement of Manuel Neuer @FCBayern . the goalkeeper speculates also on @ManUtd . Sommer is a free agent in summer TRUE✅ Yann Sommer (34) @borussia is a candidate as a replacement of Manuel Neuer @FCBayern. the goalkeeper speculates also on @ManUtd. Sommer is a free agent in summer

Sommer, 34, has proven over the last decade or so that he is one of the most elite shot-stoppers in the business. He isn't the best in the world with the ball at his feet, but he is adept at the basics of what he is supposed to do between the sticks.

He has made 335 appearances across competitions for Die Fohlen since the summer of 2014 and has been capped 80 times by Switzerland. He was part of the 26-man Swiss squad that made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

He could become a free agent next summer which presents a brilliant financial opportunity for his potential suitors. Signing a goalkeeper of his quality for nothing would represent great business.

But Bayern Munich will have to be wary of Manchester United, who could also be in need of a goalkeeper themselves.

Bayern Munich or Manchester United - where should Yann Sommer head next?

Manchester United have two very good goalkeepers on their books in Dean Henderson and David de Gea. While the former isn't content with being a backup, the latter is fast running out of a contract.

The 32-year-old Spaniard earns £375,000-a-week at Old Trafford but is in the final year of his contract. Henderson, meanwhile, is on a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United signed 33-year-old Martin Dubravka on loan this summer from Newcastle United to become the club's No. 2. But the Slovakia international is expected to return to the Magpies in 2023.

It remains to be seen where Sommer will decide to head next, but it would make sense if he chooses a team where he is guaranteed a starting spot. At 34, he isn't the youngest player around, but he is yet to show any signs of slowing down.

Poll : 0 votes