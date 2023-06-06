Bayern Munich eyeing swap deal to sign 26-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eager to sign winger Raphinha from Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per reports from Sky Sports in Germany, Tuchel is keen to bring the Brazilian to Bavaria. The German tactician notably missed out on acquiring the services of his 'dream player' from Leeds United whilst managing Chelsea.

Tuchel guided Bayern Munich to their 11th successive Bundesliga crown with a dramatic 2-1 win over FC Koln on the final day of the season. However, having been prematurely knocked out of the DfB Pokal and the Champions League, the Bavarians are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Raphinha has emerged as a target for the German giants in recent weeks.

The Brazilian moved to Spain from Leeds in a £56 million deal last summer but has been underwhelming considering his price-tag. He has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 appearances for Barcelona this season but rumors about a potential exit have just not gone away.

Despite doubts about his qualities in Barcelona, the German media has dubbed him as Thomas Tuchel's 'dream player.'

The aforementioned Sky Sports report claims that Bayern Munich are willing to offer versatile defender Benjamin Pavard in a potential swap deal involving Raphinha. The defender could prove much-needed cover and depth for Barca, with his ability to play in multiple positions being an added bonus.

Bayern are also targeting West Ham's Declan Rice, but will be rivaled by Arsenal and Manchester United in a deal that could exceed £100 million. It will be interesting to see which player they prioritize according to their requirements.

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Declan Rice could be halted as player prefers staying in the UK

Bayern Munich have endured a disappointing season as per their standards and will look to overhaul their squad ahead of the new campaign. With multiple areas on the pitch being monitored, midfield is a key area they will look to add depth in, as West Ham United's Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Bavaria.

However, Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian has reported that the German giants could face a stumbling block in their pursuit of Rice. Steinberg stated that the player prefers playing on home soil, with Arsenal still the favorites for his signature.

"Lately, there have been discussions with Thomas Tuchel about Bayern Munich, although a move to Germany is regarded as unlikely.

"Rice’s preference is to stay in England and the smart money remains on him joining Arsenal. There is mutual admiration between Rice and Mikel Arteta."

Manchester United are also keen on signing Rice, but signing a striker remains their priority. Liverpool have other targets in midfield, while Manchester City are not looking to replace Rodri, with Kalvin Phillips also in their squad.

