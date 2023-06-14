Bayern Munich have held talks with Manchester United transfer target over potential summer move - Reports

According to Santo Aouna, Bayern Munich have held talks with Manchester United target Kim Min-jae regarding a summer move. Min-jae was a key player for Napoli as Luciano Spaletti's team won the Serie A in the 2022-23 season.

The South Korean was a rock at the back. He was also named the Serie A's defender of the season for his performances. United are very interested in adding the player to their ranks. A first set of positive talks have already taken place between the two camps.

However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the reported frontrunner to sign the player (via The Telegraph). Bayern Munich are also interested in the South Korean as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his team's defense.

Manchester United already have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice central defender pairing. Victor Lindelof is also in the team. Harry Maguire, though, failed to flourish. With the Red Devils set to be back in the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24, Min-Jae's potential arrival would give Erik ten Hag more options to work with.

Marcus Rashford spoke about his remarkable campaign with Manchester United

During the 2022-23 season, Marcus Rashford was the leader of Manchester United's attack. The Englishman scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists across competitions.

This was Rashford's best tally in a season since making his debut for the senior team. The forward recently shared the secret of his spectacular displays this season. He said (via Manchester United's website):

“I just tried to keep working hard. I've been working hard from the beginning of the season. We didn't start the season very well, but as the team improved, I improved and that's credit to my team-mates because as a forward the only thing you can do is make runs."

"It's up to your team-mates to be able to find the passes and make your runs count. I have some fantastic team-mates that have some extraordinary capabilities and it's a big thanks to them.”

Ten Hag will want more from his star attacker next season as United are now back in the UEFA Champions League. Whether the 25-year-old can deliver remains to be seen.

