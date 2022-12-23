Bayern Munich hold talks with Premier League superstar's agents: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly held talks with Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane's representatives over a potential transfer.

Kane, 29, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League for the past eight seasons. Since breaking through into Spurs' first-team during the second half of the 2013-14 campaign, the Englishman has netted 261 goals and laid out 62 assists in 408 appearances for his club.

A complete forward blessed with shooting and heading, Kane has been crucial to the north London outfit's recent rise in stature. So far, he has guided his team to a second-place finish in the Premier League, a UEFA Champions League final and two League Cup runners-up spots.

Premier League



Harry Kane is targeting his 10th Boxing Day goal, a new record. He is just four goals away from equalling Shearer's 23 goals over the festive period and five goals shy of reaching 200 Premier League strikes.

In his column for The Athletic, reputed journalist Raphael Honigstein shed light on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Kane. He wrote:

"Kane remains a target [for them] and they've had encouraging talks with the player's camp. But the latest I heard from Munich is that they don't see this deal as very probable at this point."

Earlier in September, transfer insider Florian Plettenberg claimed that both Bayern Munich and Kane, who has a contract until June 2024, are interested in a potential deal in the future. He told Sky Sports:

"Bayern Munich bosses have said: 'We have [Sadio] Mane, [Kingsley] Coman, [Leroy] Sane, [Serge] Gnabry and so on.' But if they don't work and they miss that number nine, and I have told you, Bayern is a number nine club. Kane will become very hot. We have heard that he can really imagine joining them."

Kane, who has been at the north London outfit since the age of 11, has opened his 2022-23 Premier League season on a positive note. He has registered 13 goals and three assists in 22 games so far this term.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set sights on a potential transfer for Premier League goalkeeper

As per Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are interested in roping in Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez in January next year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner has been identified as Manuel Neuer's replacement after the latter suffered a fractured leg while skiing.

Martinez, 30, has been one of the most prominent shot-stoppers in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £20 million in the summer of 2020, he has recorded 30 clean sheets in 91 matches across all competitions.

A right-footed shot-stopper with a vocal presence inside the penalty box, the Argentine has popped up on the radar of a host of clubs after his standout 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be monitoring the former Independiente man's situation.

