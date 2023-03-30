Bayern Munich interested in signing Manchester United star this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford and could be heading for an exit in the summer.

As per a report in Fichajes, the Spaniard has interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur. The goalkeeper is willing to leave Manchester United after rejecting a new deal at the club.

However, contract talks are continuing with the Red Devils as they are determined to keep the goalkeeper. But with interest growing in the 32-year-old, De Gea could be heading for the exit door as soon as the window opens.

De Gea has kept the most clean sheets in Manchester United's history with 183 in 529 appearances.

The aforementioned report claims Bayern Munich are furious with Manuel Neuer following his skiing accident and explosive interview with The Athletic. The interview was not sanctioned by the German club.

The Bavarians signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January window as a replacement but are looking to add more competition.

Why did Bayern Munich sign Yann Sommer in January?

Manuel Neuer had a skiing accident days after Germany were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. The goalkeeper broke his leg and was eventually ruled out of the season.

Sommer was signed from Mönchengladbach, and he was thrilled to make the move to the Bundesliga champions. He said:

“I’m very excited about the new challenge at FC Bayern. It’s a big, powerful club. We’ve played against each other many times – I know the enormous quality and aura of this club. I’m proud that I’m now a part of FC Bayern. We have some big challenges ahead of us."

He added:

"I’m hugely looking forward to starting here with my new teammates, and to everything that is to come. I want to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for eight and a half wonderful years and for enabling this transfer.”

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn also spoke about the signing and added:

“Yann Sommer will be a valuable addition for us, because he has a wealth of international experience and has already played in the Bundesliga for many years. He has everything required to contribute immediately to our success. We’re certain we can achieve our goals with Yann Sommer.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich stunned fans last week by sacking Julian Nagelsmann and appointing Thomas Tuchel.

