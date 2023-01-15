Bayern Munich interested in surprise move for senior Manchester United superstar: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in snapping up Manchester United star David de Gea to fill their goalkeeping void in January.

De Gea, 32, has been a key regular starter for Manchester United since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £19 million in the summer of 2011. He has registered 177 clean sheets in 512 games across all competitions for his current club, helping them lift seven trophies in the process.

An agile shot-stopper adept at operating as a sweeper-keeper, De Gea has been a hot topic for the rumor mill since the start of the summer transfer window. With his contract set to expire this summer, he is unlikely to be handed an extension on his £375,000-per-week deal.

According to The Peoples Person, Bayern Munich have earmarked De Gea as an ideal replacement for Manuel Neuer. The Bavarian captain has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign after undergoing surgery on a lower leg fracture following a skiing accident.

Apart from De Gea, Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in signing Switzerland and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Yann Sommer and Morocco and Sevilla icon Yassine Bounou in the ongoing window.

On the other hand, Julian Nagelsmann's outfit will have to depend on Sven Ulreich and Johannes Schenk until a first-choice star is signed.

De Gea, meanwhile, has recently been in stellar form for Manchester United after a slow start to the ongoing season. He has registered 12 clean sheets in 25 games so far, conceding 25 goals in the process.

In light of the Spaniard's uncertain future, Manchester United has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, Everton's Jordan Pickford, and Leeds United's Illan Meslier in the past couple of months.

Manchester United edge ahead in race to sign Bayern Munich-linked ace: Reports

According to La Republicca, Manchester United are in pole position to seal a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram in January. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of the forward, who himself is keen to secure a transfer to the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils are unwilling to splash out a costly fee of £13 million for Thuram's signature, considering the France international has six months left on his current contract. Both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the Sochaux academy graduate.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for a fee of £10 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a center-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has registered 41 goals and 26 assists in 119 matches for his club.

