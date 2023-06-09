Bayern Munich join Manchester United in transfer race to sign Barcelona target: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to provide competition to Manchester United and Barcelona in the transfer race to ACF Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Amrabat, 26, has been a key first-team starter for La Viola since arriving from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £18 million in 2020. He has helped his club finish 13th, seventh and eighth in the Serie A standings during his stint.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and work-rate, the 48-cap Morocco international turned a lot of heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Due to his vital contributions to his national side's historic fourth-place finish in Qatar, he has been rumored to depart his current club amid transfer interest from Barcelona and Manchester United.

According to TZ journalist Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich have identified Amrabat as an alternative transfer target to West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. They are afraid that Arsenal will beat them to the Englishman's signature.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Rice since the turn of the year as they are aiming to revamp their entire midfield this summer. Mikel Arteta's side are set to lodge a massive £92 million bid for the star, as per The Telegraph.

Amrabat, on the other hand, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Bavarians as he is currently valued at around £25 million. However, he is likely to be a part of a transfer saga due to Barcelona and Manchester United's interest.

Earlier this year, the FC Utrecht youth product addressed rumors about his future. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league... one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league too."

So far, the 2022-23 Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League finalist has made 107 appearances for Fiorentina.

Barcelona and Manchester United told to pay big for target: Reports

As per The Times, Newcastle United have no intention of selling Bruno Guimaraes this summer. They are likely to demand £86 million for the Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target in the near future.

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as a first-team starter for Newcastle since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £37 million in 2022. He has helped them seal a UEFA Champions League return after a 20-year wait this season.

Guimaraes, who has a contract until June 2026, would prove to be a good signing for Manchester United. He would ideally replace Christian Eriksen from the starting lineup and form an effective troika with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Should the Athletico Paranaense youth product join Barcelona, he would possibly replace Sergio Busquets next campaign.

