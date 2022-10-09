Bayern Munich join Real Madrid in race to sign German international: Reports

Real Madrid have been joined by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz.

Spanish outlet El Nacional claims that Los Blancos have been tracking the Germany international for quite some time now. However, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have now entered the fray to sign the teenage sensation, providing competition to Real Madrid.

The report claims that Bayern Munich, who are always looking for players from the Bundesliga, have identified Wirtz as the next target from the league.

Over the years, the Bavarian giants have poached numerous top talents from their divisional rivals.

Players like Mario Götze, Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich and even Robert Lewandowski moved to the Allianz Arena from their direct rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen has been a popular destination for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants have signed top players like Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto and Lucio from Die Werkself.

Wirtz is claimed to be regarded as the cream of the crop by the German champions as they look to beat Real Madrid for his signature.

Bayer Leverkusen has been a hotbed for talent in recent years and we have seen several teenagers catching the eye in the BayArena in recent years.

Players like Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz also made their names at a very young age before making their big-money moves to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea respectively.

Wirtz overtook Kai Havertz to become Bayer Leverkusen's youngest player in the league, at the age of 17 years and 15 days. He also went on to become the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history at the age of 17 years and 34 days, which was later surpassed by Youssoufa Moukoko.

The Real Madrid target enjoyed a phenomenal season last time out before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He scored 10 goals and produced 14 assists in 31 games across all competitions before injury cut his season short.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could face competition for the talented teenager

Florian Wirtz was high on demand before suffering a season-ending injury last time out.

As per Bulinews, he is yet to make his comeback from injury, but Germany boss Hans-Dieter Flick wants to keep the 19-year-old in his World Cup squad.

As soon as the attacking midfielder makes his return from injury, it is highly likely that more clubs will revive their interest.

As reported by The Sun earlier this year, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all huge admirers of the German sensation.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes