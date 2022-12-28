Bayern Munich keen to renew contract of Real Madrid target - Reports

Bayern Munich are set to discuss a contract extension for Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the defending European Champions have made Alphonso Davies their top target for the summer of 2024. It has been claimed that Madrid were impressed with the Bayern Munich man’s performances for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There was little doubt over his technical quality, but the way he led from the front in Qatar reportedly convinced Real Madrid that he would do well in the capital. With the Canadian star’s contract expiring in June 2025, Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked the final year of Davies’s contract to make a move.

Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies contracts will also be discussed. FC Bayern will prepare new contract proposal for Jamal Musiala in 2023. Current deal expires in June 2026 but Bayern want to seal new, longer agreement as soon as possible.

Davies has been one of the first names on Bayern Munich’s teamsheet in the 2022-23 season. The left-back has featured in 19 games since the start of the season, scoring twice and providing three assists across competitions. The Bavarians are keen to extend his stay and will discuss his renewal in 2023.

Alongside Davies, Jamal Musiala and Lucas Hernandez are also expected to receive renewal offers from the defending Bundesliga champions. Germany’s World Cup breakout star Musiala sees his current deal with Bayern Munich expire in 2026. France international Hernandez, on the other hand, will be out of contract two years prior, in June 2024.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies could be an excellent addition to Real Madrid’s roster

Since Marcelo’s decline and eventual departure, Los Blancos have lacked a prominent attacking left-back. The team’s current first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy is more than capable when it comes to holding down the fort, but he is hardly adventurous going forward.

His inability to trouble opposing defenders makes left-winger Vinicius Junior an easy target, making it difficult for him to play his best game.

Real Madrid will check the status of Bayern Munich and Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.



Bayern’s Davies is one of the most adventurous defenders in the world. He loves to overlap, has an abundance of pace, can whip in dangerous crosses from the left, and links up flawlessly with teammates.

If Madrid are successful in bringing Davies to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, they could unlock a new dimension to their already impressive attack.

