Bayern Munich keen on signing Barcelona star - Reports

Bayern Munich are planning a sensational move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. The Brazilian is set to be sold by the Catalan club this summer, and the Bundesliga side have reportedly shown interest.

As per TZ, Philippe Coutinho's time at Barcelona is all but over, and the Brazilian is looking for a new club. The Catalan side are unwilling to keep him at Camp Nou beyond this summer. They will be keen to sell Coutinho to any interested suitors.

Bayern Munich are the only team linked with the Brazilian right now. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal were linked with Coutinho in the summer, but none of the Premier League clubs showed any substantial interest.

Philippe Coutinho to leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich?

While reports suggest Bayern Munich are keen on signing Philippe Coutinho, a move for the Brazilian is unlikely to materialize. Barcelona spent around €140 million to get the midfielder from Liverpool and will look to recoup at least part of its investment this summer.

Bayern Munich have two players who are doing exceptionally well at CAM this season – Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala – thus, a big-money move for Coutinho seems unlikely.

The Brazilian has previously spent time with the reigning German and European champions. Barcelona loaned Bayern Munich the services of the 28-year-old in 2019. Coutinho scored 11 goals in 38 appearances with the club.

Speaking about his time at Bayern Munich, Philippe Coutinho said:

"At Bayern, I learnt a lot about work, because they are very intense in training. A natural consequence is the evolution in the physical part, which I've really had, because you work a lot and I have worked a lot. I already had this way of thinking, but now I have to dedicate myself three or four times more than normal to be successful."

While Philippe Coutinho won the treble during his time at Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga side did not activate the "buy" option on his contract. The German side chose not to sign him permanently for €120 million, and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bid farewell to the Brazilian on the club website:

"The option expired and we haven't activated it. We would like to thank Philippe Coutinho very much. With his creativity and excellent technique, he has invigorated our game during this treble-winning season."

Barcelona are in massive financial debt right now and will be keen to sell players to balance their books.