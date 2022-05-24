Bayern Munich ‘keeping an eye on’ Manchester United forward: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose future with the Red Devils is uncertain.

Fabrizio Romano reported back in March that Rashford was considering his future at Old Trafford following a lack of game time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old featured just 22 times under Rangnick. This is a big drop-off in comparison to being a regular starter under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Most of those appearances under the German coach have been off the bench with Anthony Elanga being preferred.

The forward couldn't find a place in the England national side for their games in the Nations League this summer. This puts a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in jeopardy as well.

According to the Telegraph, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the English forward, if they can't sign their other targets.

Erik ten Hag has taken over from Rangnick at Manchester United and is set to oversee a huge transformation for the Red Devils this summer.

Rashford reportedly wants to try and turn things around under the Dutch coach.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United but the player is determined to win his place back in the side under Erik Ten Hag. He wants to stay.



Prior to the forward's worst season to date, he has been vital for Manchester United throughout the years. Rashford has made 303 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 93 goals and contributing 57 assists.

He is a boyhood Manchester United fan having risen up the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

There have been reports (per ESPN) that United have asked Rashford to concentrate more on his football rather than his off-the-field ventures. The Englishman continues to blend his astute work with societal issues alongside his playing contributions.

Manchester United reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry (left) could be on the move this summer

The Red Devils may be targeting a Bayern Munich player in the form of Serge Gnabry, whose contract talks continue to stumble.

German news outlet Sport1 (h/t The Sun) reports that the Red Devils are tracking the winger alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports claim that the 26-year-old is open to leaving the Allianz Arena as he does not feel valued.

Scoreboard Digest @scoreboarddg



Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of Gnabry and wants to sign a winger in the summer. Talks could open in the next few days. 🤝 Serge Gnabry would be open to signing with Manchester United in the summer. His current contract situation at Bayern is ‘complicated’.Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of Gnabry and wants to sign a winger in the summer. Talks could open in the next few days. 🤝 Serge Gnabry would be open to signing with Manchester United in the summer. His current contract situation at Bayern is ‘complicated’. 🚨🔴 Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of Gnabry and wants to sign a winger in the summer. Talks could open in the next few days. 🤝✅ https://t.co/5nGj0YZz4t

During his time with the Bavarians, Gnabry has made 171 appearances, scoring 64 goals whilst registering 40 assists.

He has been a key part of Bayern Munich's recent success, having won the Bundesliga four times as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

