Bayern Munich keeping tabs on 27-year-old Arsenal defender - Reports

According to a report by John Cross of the Mirror, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation of Arsenal's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Bavarian giants are set to rebuild their team in a bid to regain their position at the summit of the Bundesliga next season.

Bayern have recently hired Belgian manager Vincent Kompany as their new gaffer in an attempt to overcome Bayer Leverkusen next season. Leverkusen was unbeaten domestically last season and only lost a single game, the Europa League final, across competitions.

Newly appointed manager, Kompany worked alongside Zinchenko during their time together at Manchester City. He could use the fullback as a bridge to impart his ideas to the team. The Ukrainian is also a versatile and highly technical player who would help the Bavarians retain possession in the style popularized by Pep Guardiola as an inverted fullback.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be open to selling the Ukrainian defender this summer. Zinchenko has proven to be an integral part of the Gunners setup, making 68 appearances, registering two goals and four assists. However, a move will always be possible if the right price can be agreed for the 27-year-old.

Arsenal preparing to break Nico Williams's release clause

According to a report by Football Transfers, Arsenal are set to break the release clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. The 21-year-old Spanish winger has a release clause of €50 million and would provide competition out wide in the team.

The youngster has garnered interest from other European heavyweights, with Chelsea, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in his services. He has contributed seven goals and 16 assists for his basque club in 40 appearances this season.

Arsenal will look for Williams to compete with Gabriel Martinelli on the left. He could also deputize for Bukayo Saka on the right, offering a constant threat on the flanks. Athletic Club have already potentially signed a replacement for Williams in Alvaro Djalo from Braga.

Williams will likely leave Bilbao this summer, with the interest in his services likely to end with his release clause being broken. If he does leave, he will be fondly remembered after helping his boyhood club to a Copa Del Rey trophy this season with his older brother Inaki Williams.