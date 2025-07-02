Bayern Munich launch move to sign Liverpool star - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer transfer window. News from BILD says that the conversations between the Reds and the German side have advanced, with the Bavarian outfit set to make a formal offer (via GOAL).

While these conversations continue, the aforementioned report states that Diaz himself is happy with remaining at Anfield. As such, the Reds are also not under immense pressure to sell him, with two years left on the attacker's contract.

Even for Bayern Munich, a move for Diaz will not be straightforward, with Barcelona also said to be in the picture. After joining Liverpool from Porto in January 2022, he's made 148 appearances across competitions, bagging 41 goals and 23 assists.

In this period, the 28-year-old also managed to win the Premier League title and the FA Cup once each, among other honors. He will, however, have a few things to consider before deciding where his future lies.

At the moment, Diaz's starting position on the left flank may be under threat due to Cody Gakpo's presence. He was also used in the number nine role by Arne Slot in the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite some uncertainty, Diaz managed to start 28 Premier League matches and seven in the UEFA Champions League. This may indicate the faith that Slot continues to show in the winger as we head into the new season.

It will be interesting to see whether Florian Wirtz's arrival will in any way affect Diaz's minutes. The German is predominantly an attacking midfielder, but can play out wide if needed.

Fabrizio Romano provides update about Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target

Anthony Gordon

Arsenal and Liverpool are seemingly interested in securing the services of a new wide player, with Anthony Gordon's name doing the rounds. However, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that no concrete progress has been made to sign the player.

He said (via London World):

"But what I understand, it’s not that Arsenal have opened any negotiations with the Newcastle or with his agents. It's just an appreciation for the player."

At the moment, Godron may be better off remaining with Newcastle United. He will be participating in the UEFA Champions League next year with the Magpies after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Last season, the England international made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and seven assists. He has 12 caps for The Three Lions to date, having netted once.

