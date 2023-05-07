Bayern Munich make €60 million offer to sign Real Madrid and Manchester United target: Reports

According to BILD, Bayern Munich have made a €60 million offer for Real Madrid and Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is one of the highly touted attackers in the European circuit at the moment.

He has made 42 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists across competitions.

Manchester United are keen on reinforcing their attack in the summer. While Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are the Red Devils' top two targets, they have also shortlisted Kolo Muani.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to add a back-up for Karim Benzema in their ranks in the summer. Kolo Muani, along with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is in the team's ranks.

Bayern, however, have already reportedly made a bid. Their €60 million sum though, could turn out to be insufficient. Kolo Muani is contracted with Frankfurt until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €65 million.

Frankfurt, though, could ask for a sum in the vicinity of €100 million for the 24-year-old attacker.

Manchester United suffered a major blow in their striker pursuit

As mentioned earlier, Victor Osimhen is Manchester United's priority target in the summer. The Nigerian striker has been at the forefront of Napoli's Serie A win this season.

Osimhen has scored 22 goals and has provided five assists in 27 Serie A matches this season. Apart from United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the player.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, declared that Napoli won't sell Osimhen at any cost in the summer. He recently said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way. I’ve already activated and triggered the option to extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract for next season.”

The Serie A champions are expected to receive massive bids for Osimhen in the summer. Whether they can resist the temptation to sell Osimhen for a massive sum remains to be seen.

