Bayern Munich make contact with agent of Liverpool superstar over ‘statement transfer’ this summer: Reports

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane is emerging as a transfer target for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer, according to Sky Deutschland.

Mane has been a key player for the Reds since he joined them from Southampton for around £37 million in 2016. He has scored 117 goals and provided 47 assists from 264 appearances across all competitions for the club.

However, there are doubts about the 30-year-old's future at Anfield as he has his contract expiring at the end of next season. With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's deals also running out next year, Liverpool have a decision to make regarding their futures.

According to the aforementioned source, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently focusing on tying Salah down to a new deal, casting more doubt over Mane's future. Should the Senegal international decide to leave Anfield, Bayern Munich could be a potential destination for him.

The Bundesliga champions want to make Mane their 'statement' signing of the summer, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with the forward's agent last weekend.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Exclusive News Sadio Exclusive News Sadio #Mané #Salihamidzic wants him! He is the desired „statement transfer“ in summer! No negotiations between Bayern & #LFC so far. HS met his agent over the weekend. Mané was a topic. Talks about a contract extension between LFC & Mané difficult. @SkySports 🚨Exclusive News Sadio #Mané: #Salihamidzic wants him! He is the desired „statement transfer“ in summer! No negotiations between Bayern & #LFC so far. HS met his agent over the weekend. Mané was a topic. Talks about a contract extension between LFC & Mané difficult. @SkySports 🇸🇳

However, the German giants are yet to open talks with Liverpool over the former Southampton star's transfer, as per the report. Mane, though, could be an attainable target for Bayern Munich as his talks with the Premier League club over a new deal are said to be faltering.

Mane would cost Julian Nagelsmann's side a significant amount of money in transfer fees. However, the forward's salary should not be a problem for the club as he earns well under €20 million every year at Liverpool if the report is to be believed.

Could Liverpool's Mane replace Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich face the prospect of losing Serge Gnabry this summer as the forward has his contract expiring in 2023. According to the aforementioned source, talks over a new deal have not progressed as required and the Bavarians are keen to avoid losing him for free next year.

The Bundesliga giants could thus be forced to cash in on Gnabry ahead of the 2022-23 season. Should they then decide to sign a replacement for the Germany international, Mane would fit the bill.

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Sadio Mané is with the same agency as Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz. Considering how negotiations went between #Bayern and the latter two, it will be interesting to see how Salihamidzic can convince Mané to join the Rekordmeister, that’s assuming #LFC even agree to a deal. Sadio Mané is with the same agency as Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz. Considering how negotiations went between #Bayern and the latter two, it will be interesting to see how Salihamidzic can convince Mané to join the Rekordmeister, that’s assuming #LFC even agree to a deal.

It is worth noting that the Liverpool forward is represented by the same agency as Gnabry. Considering negotiations between the Bavarians and the 26-year-old have not progressed well, it would be interesting to see if Mane would be open to moving to the Allianz Arena.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer