Bayern Munich make major decision regarding potential managerial swoop for Manchester United's Erik ten Hag: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly dropped their interest in Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Bavarians are searching for Thomas Tuchel's successor, but it won't be the Dutchman.

SPORTBILD's Christian Falk reports that Bayern is no longer pursuing Ten Hag, and he's not in the frame to replace Tuchel. Their former manager Hansi Flick has emerged as the hot favorite to take over at the Allianz Arena.

Ten Hag recently appeared on the Bundesliga giants' list of candidates and held talks with director Max Eberl and management. Those discussions won't continue, and the Dutchman now faces an uncertain end to the season at Old Trafford.

This news comes just a day removed from Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 loss away at Crystal Palace. Ten Hag's men were put to the sword by a relentless Eagles side and were devoid of ideas.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS will oversee the club's sporting operations including making a decision over the manager. He has a year left on his contract but is under increasing pressure.

A decision over his future is expected to come after the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25. His side can't qualify for the UEFA Champions League and have slipped down to eighth in the Premier League table.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the favorite to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United

i News reports that Tuchel is the remaining frontrunner to succeed Ten Hag if the Dutchman departs this summer. The German tactician is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after failing to deliver the Bundesliga title.

Tuchel has overseen 36 wins in 58 games since arriving at the Allianz Arena in March 2023. He could be set for a Premier League return having thoroughly enjoyed a short spell at Chelsea where he guided the Blues to the UEFA Champions League.

However, Tuchel isn't the only name under consideration for the Manchester United job should it become available. The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Southgate are also in INEOS' sights although they have reservations about the role.

Ten Hag is set to remain in his job until after the FA Cup final but murmurs are suggesting he's on his way out. The Red Devils hired the former Ajax coach in July 2022 and he oversaw a third-placed finish and Carabao Cup triumph last season.