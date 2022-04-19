Bayern Munich name asking price for Robert Lewandowski amid Barcelona and Manchester United links: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly slapped a £33 million fee on Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer, with speculation over a move to either Barcelona or Manchester United intensifying.

The talismanic Polish forward has been Bayern's main man ever since he joined the Bavarians back in 2014. Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 341 goals in 371 appearances for the Bundesliga giants but his future at the Allianz Arena remains uncertain.

Lewandowski's current deal with Bayern runs until 2023. However, talks over a new contract have reached an impasse, with the Polish forward desiring higher wages and a two-year extension.

Bayern are offering the veteran striker a one-year extension as they do not offer players who are 30-plus longer deals.

This has seen the 33-year-old being linked with a move to either Barcelona or Manchester United. According to Kicker, via China.org, Bayern are willing to sell their star man but only for upwards of £33 million.

News of Bayern's willingness to sell Robert Lewandowski will encourage both Barcelona and Manchester United. The two sides have been eyeing moves for the Polish striker ahead of a huge summer.

Barcelona view Lewandowski as a talismanic leader who can come in and fill the void that has been left by Lionel Messi following his departure last summer.

According to SPORT (via The Sun), the Blaugrana will do all it takes to lure the 33-year-old to the Nou Camp and are willing to offer the forward a three-year deal.

Manchester United are also interested in the player. They have asked Lewandowski's representatives to keep them updated on developments with Bayern Munich. 90min reports that United are looking to have the Polish striker replace Edinson Cavani, who is likely to depart this summer with his contract expiring.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has already highlighted the club's need to bring in a new centre-forward, telling reporters (via ESPN):

"Edison's contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that."

Lewandowski was linked with a move to Old Trafford all the way back in 2011 with Sir Alex Ferguson looking to sign the striker. The Bayern striker commented on the failed move, telling France Football:

"After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. He wanted me to come to Manchester. I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund didn't want to let me go. It didn't upset me more than that because things were going well with Borussia."

It appears the Red Devils are back for a striker who has been in phenomenal striking form yet again this season. Lewandowski has 47 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

