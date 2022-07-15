Bayern Munich offer 26-year-old star to Real Madrid - Reports 

Bayern Munich have reportedly offered Real Madrid the chance to sign German winger Leroy Sane this summer.

As per MARCA, the former Manchester City star shares the same representatives as former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who joined Fiorentina this summer after a disappointing three-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Bayern Munich star's entourage have confirmed that the winger has been offered to Los Blancos.

Leroy Sane rose to prominence during his time with Manchester City. He spent four seasons with Pep Guardiola's side, during which he developed into one of the best wide-men in the Premier League. The 26-year-old scored 39 goals in 135 appearances for the club and helped them win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.

He joined German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth €45 million in 2020. The forward endured an underwhelming start to life at the Allianz Arena as he scored just 10 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign with the club.

The German international showed signs of improvement last season as he scored 14 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions. He could, however, fall down the pecking order at Bayern Munich next season due to the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

The report also suggest Real Madrid are currently focused on parting ways with some fringe players. Ancelotti's side have already signed two of their top transfer targets in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger and are currently focused on clearing out their squad.

The Spanish giants parted ways with Gareth Bale and Isco after the expiration of their contracts on June 30 and sold Luka Jovic to Fiorentina. The La Liga and Champions League winners could therefore attempt to sign a top-quality forward before the close of the summer transfer window to bolster their front-line.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane could be the ideal replacement for Marco Asensio at Real Madrid

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

As per Diario AS, Marco Asensio could be set to leave the Spanish giants this summer. The winger has just one year left on his deal with the club and is yet to be offered a contract extension.

Carlo Ancelotti's side could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer. Asensio's departure is likely to leave Real Madrid short of attacking options. They could therefore be open to the possibility of signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane.

Premier League giants Arsenal are believed to be interested in Asensio. Real Madrid could make a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane if Asensio leaves the club this summer.

