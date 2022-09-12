Bayern Munich players think Julian Nagelsmann should 'question his tactics' ahead of crunch UCL clash with Barcelona - Reports

Players within the Bayern Munich squad reportedly believe manager Julian Nagelsmann needs to question his own tactics ahead of their clash against Barcelona. This is according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Bavarians will face the Blaugrana in the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday (September 13).

Bayern began their European journey with a convincing 2-0 win against Serie A giants Inter Milan last week. However, their form in the Bundesliga has not been up to the mark.

Bayern Munich have drawn their last three league matches since starting their campaign with three wins. The latest of those stalemates came over the weekend against VfB Stuttgart, who rallied from behind twice to draw the match 2-2.

After the game, Nagelsmann stated that Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala all had chances to score a potentially decisive third goal. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"The aggressiveness in possession was a bit lacking, a tad too much control, a bit too little risk and greed to go forward. But we still had three huge chances where you have to score a third goal – with Serge, Leroy and Jamal."

This has seemingly not sat well with some members of Bayern Munich's squad. The Daily Mail's report stated that a few players feel Nagelsmann needs to 'question his tactics' after not publicly expressing any self-criticism over the weekend.

It further added that the German tactician is keen to keep all his players happy. This led to him making six changes to the XI that played in Milan for the clash against Stuttgart. It will now be interesting to see what line-up he goes in with for the clash against Barcelona.

Barcelona are in good form but Bayern Munich have had their number in recent years

While Bayern Munich have stuttered in the league, Barcelona have been flying high.

Their most recent La Liga fixture saw them thrash Cadiz CF 4-0 away from home. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski continued his hot scoring streak, netting once off the bench, besides laying out two assists. Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele were also on the scoresheet for Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez's side also thumped Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in their Champions League opener at the Spotify Camp Nou. However, they will have their work cut out against Bayern Munich, who have dominated them in recent years.

The Bavarians notably beat them 3-0 both home and away in the group stages of last season's Champions League. They also thrashed Barcelona 8-2 en route to European glory in the 2019-20 season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee