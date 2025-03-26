Bayern Munich plot to ruin Manchester United and Arsenal striker hunt with surprise summer deal: Reports

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Manchester United and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres, according to Sport Bild. The Bavarians are hoping to use funds raised from Mathys Tel's permanent transfer to finance the move.

The French forward joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan in January after struggling for game time under Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena. Bayern expect Spurs to trigger the €60m permanent option in the deal this summer.

Tel has registered one goal from seven appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. The Bavarians are ready to let him go this summer and rope in Viktor Gyokeres to strengthen their attack.

However, the Bundesliga giants are worried they could miss out on the Sporting striker if Tel's exit doesn't materialize in time. The Swede is also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gyokeres has registered 40 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions this season for the Portuguese side. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and see him as the ideal replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker has blown hot and cold with the north London side and is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. Arsenal have fallen behind in the title race this season due to the lack of an experienced striker and want to sign Gyokeres to address the position.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also looking for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled in front of the goal this season. They have the Swede on their radar and are now planning to reunite Ruben Amorim with his former striker at Old Trafford.

Will Arsenal and Manchester United lock horns for a Belgian goalkeeper this summer?

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing a move for Senne Lammens this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Belgian goalkeeper has caught the eye with Royal Antwerp this season, registering seven clean sheets from 33 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on Andre Onana following an indifferent season so far. The Cameroonian custodian has divided opinion among fans and critics alike, and Lammens could be a fine replacement for him at Old Trafford.

Antwerp are reportedly ready to let him go for €20-25m, which will also suit Manchester United's finances. However, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing the player as well, as they looking to add more cover to the goalkeeping position. Manchester City and Newcastle United are also said to be in the race for the 22-year-old.

