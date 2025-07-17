Bayern Munich would prefer a move for Liverpool star over Arsenal's Leandro Trossard in the summer: Reports

Bayer Munich reportedly prefer to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool over Arsenal star Leandro Trossard. The Bundesliga side are keen on bringing in a left-winger this summer following the departure of Leroy Sane.

As per a report in Kicker, Vincent Kompany wants to strengthen the left flank, and Bayern Munich have thus made Diaz their #1 target. The German side believe that the Liverpool star can be the ideal addition as they look to retain the Bundesliga title and win the UEFA Champions League.

Diaz was the subject of a reported €67.5 million bid from Bayern earlier this month, which was swiftly rejected. Liverpool are said to have put a €100 million price tag on him, and are also reluctant to sell.

Trossard is on his way out of Arsenal as the Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal for Noni Madueke and have also been linked with Eberechi Eze.

Arne Slot commented on Barcelona's reported interest in Diaz earlier this summer and hinted that they were not interested in selling the star winger. He added that he was a big fan of the Colombian and said (via BBC):

"Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don't talk about players from other clubs that we haven't signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz - because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season. He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!"

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in the winger, after Nico Williams snubbed a move and extended his contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Bayern Munich urged to complete move for Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel spoke to Adventure Gamers and claimed that Luis Diaz would be perfect for Bayern Munich. He believes that the winger seems unhappy at Anfield and said:

"Luis Diaz is a fantastic player and if Bayern Munich have the opportunity to sign him, then they must try. He's a player who makes a difference on the pitch and it doesn't seem like he's 100% happy at Liverpool. Usually after just winning the Premier League, you'd like to stay at a club for at least another couple of seasons, but it looks like he wants to leave. If Bayern have the chance to strike a deal for him then they should definitely do so, especially after losing Leroy Sane. For me, he's a fantastic player."

Leroy Sane left Bayern Munich for Galatasaray after his contract expired on June 30. The Germans were also interested in Nico Williams, but failed to lure him.

