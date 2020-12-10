Bayern Munich in pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Reports

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the Catalans finding themselves in a financial hole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona have been hit by losses of around €97 million from last season, which has doubled their debt to €488 million. The club was forced to recoup large amounts of money by shedding rid off contracts of players like Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Rakitic. However, it seems as if that wasn't enough to get Barcelona out of the situation they found themselves in.

Many of the club's players, such as Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, have been linked with moves away from the club. Now it seems that Frenkie de Jong has joined that list.

Barcelona are worried they may need to sell Frenkie de Jong next summer due to the club's financial problems, sources have revealed to Goal 😟



De Jong has a contract to 2026 but Bayern Munich could rekindle their interest in him if he is put on the market 👀 pic.twitter.com/ddG9dsOB66 — Goal (@goal) December 9, 2020

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona last season after an outstanding season with Ajax, where he reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Catalan club paid €75 million to secure the Dutchman's services.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich have expressed their interest in the midfielder. Bayern are ready to reimburse Barcelona for De Jong, as they seem prepared to pay the same amount that Barcelona paid Ajax.

De Jong currently has a €400 million release clause, but Barcelona's financial situation might force them to accept Bayern Munich's offer.

Barcelona would be giving Bayern Munich a star

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Frenkie de Jong has been one of the few positives for Barcelona this season. The Spanish side have had a dismal start to the campaign and currently sit ninth in La Liga. Barcelona were also convincingly beaten 3-0 by Juventus in the Champions League on Matchday 6 and lost their place on top of Group G.

Losing De Jong to Bayern Munich would be a huge blow to Barcelona, as the Dutchman is the perfect player they can build around. The ageing Barcelona side needs a player of the quality of De Jong pulling strings in midfield. The 23-year old is technically gifted and has a mature head on his shoulders.

De Jong has a wide range of passing and shows good composure while getting forward. He would be a great addition to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich, who already scouted Frenkie de Jong in 2019, are once again interested in signing the Dutch midfielder. Barça are aware that Ali Dursun, De Jong's agent, is in contract with the German side. [MD via @barcacentre ] pic.twitter.com/1t5LLeTtfa — AUGUSTUS🔴l (@DerAugustus) December 9, 2020

The German champions lost Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool in the summer and De Jong would be the perfect replacement for the Spaniard. At this point in his career, a move to last year's Champions League winners would be step-up for De Jong.

