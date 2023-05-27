Bayern Munich have sacked CEO Oliver Kahn right after winning the Bundesliga title - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and director Hasan Salihamidzic right after winning the Bundesliga title (via Fabrizio Romano). The Bavarians became the German champions in a dramatic manner for the 11th season in a row.

They defeated FC Koln by a score of 2-1 with Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala scoring the goals. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, squandered the chance to lift the Bundesliga as they could only manage a draw against FSV Mainz.

Right after the triumph, Bayern Munich have reportedly parted ways with Kahn and Salihamidzic. Several of the duo's decisions have come under the scanner this season.

The club parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann mid-season as they feared of losing the treble. While they appointed Thomas Tuchel as his replacement, they could only manage to barely win the Bundesliga title.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about his journey at Bayern Munich

After joining Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel has already won the Bundesliga at the expense of his former club Borussia Dortmund. The German manager, who was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea at the start of the season, spoke about his time at the Allianz Arena.

Tuchel claimed that he is not the judge of his own performances. He further added that he has found the atmosphere at the club as a good one and is still acclimatizing. The Bayern boss said (via Bavarian Football Works):

“I don’t want to judge myself. I found a team that loves to learn. They care about football. Everyone is ready to put their ego aside. I found a very professional club. There’s a good atmosphere in here.”

While the season has been far from an ideal one for Bayern, as they were eliminated from the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, they end the campaign as Bundesliga winners.

Considering the serial winners' mentality that Tuchel has as a manager, he would certainly like to improve the team's campaign next season. With Kahn and Salihamidzic gone, there could be new faces in the boardroom.

