Bayern Munich set to join race to sign Manchester United and Liverpool target this summer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to provide competition to Manchester United and Liverpool in their pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

Palhinha, 27, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Sporting CP for around £20 million last summer. He has netted five goals in 35 matches for Fulham so far.

As per Football Insider, Bayern Munich dispatched scouts to keep an eye on Palhinha's outing in Fulham's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last month. Bavarian boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a holding midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window and is of the belief that the Portuguese would be an ideal fit.

However, the Bundesliga giants are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the 2020-21 Primeira Liga winner. They are expected to battle it out with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for the player's signature.

Should Palhinha seal a permanent move to Bayern Munich this summer, he would provide solid competition to Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The Sporting CP youth product also has UEFA Champions League experience.

Palhinha, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Craven Cottage, could emerge as a first-team starter for both Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs are in the market for a midfielder ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

As per the Daily Mail, Fulham are willing to sell Palhinha for around £60 million.

Ajax set price tag for Manchester United and Liverpool target: Reports

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ajax are unwilling to part ways with Jurrien Timber this summer. However, they are ready to entertain offers for their academy graduate in the region of £44 million.

Timber, who has a contract until June 2025 with Ajax, has also hinted at a potential departure amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. When asked about his immediate future, the centre-back told De Telegraaf:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, at the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

Manchester United are keen to refresh their defensive ranks with the aim of selling the likes of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly in the near future. Liverpool, on the other hand, are also in the hunt for a new centre-back this summer.

