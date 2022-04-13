Bayern Munich set price for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Polish forward has just over a year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants and is believed to be open to the prospect of leaving the club.

According to Barcablaugranes, Bayern Munich are rumored to be demanding a fee in the region of €70-80 million for the 33-year-old. Reports suggest Barcelona have reached an agreement with Lewandowski over a summer move to Camp Nou, but are yet to begin negotiations with the Bavarian giants.

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2014 after the expiration of his contract with Borussia Dortmund. He has developed into one of the best strikers of his generation during his time with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

He has scored 341 goals in 370 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has helped them win seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal and a Champions league title. The 33-year-old doesn't seem to be slowing down despite his age. He has enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 47 goals in 41 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore during the January transfer window and the trio have had an immediate impact on the club's performances. They are eager to further bolster their attack by signing a world-class striker this summer.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but could struggle to match the club's €100 million valuation of the Norwegian. They have therefore switched their focus to Robert Lewandowski.

However, reports have suggested that Barcelona are unwilling to match Bayern Munich's €70 million asking price. They are willing to spend only €30 million on Lewandowski as he will have just twelve months remaining on his contract after the ongoing season, and will turn 34 this year.

Barcelona's reluctance to meet Bayern Munich's valuation of Robert Lewandowski could result in them dropping their interest in the 33-year-old. The Catalan giants could switch their focus to Alexandre Lacazette, ESPN report. The Arsenal striker's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has scored just six goals in 31 games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

Lacazette's link-up play, creativity and leadership have, however, been one of the main reasons behind Arsenal's success this season. He has provided eight assists and has formed an impressive partnership with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The 30-year-old shares a close friendship with former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the north London club by mutual consent and joined Xavi's side on a free transfer in January.

He could therefore be persuaded into a move to Camp Nou, where he will provide cover and competition for Aubameyang.

