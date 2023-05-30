Bayern Munich star informs club he wants to leave this summer amid Barcelona interest: Reports

Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard has told the Bundesliga champions that he wants to leave the club this summer amidst interest from Barcelona, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Pavard joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart for a sum of around €35 million in 2019. He has since been a regular for the German giants, making 162 appearances across competitions. The defender contributed towards 24 goals in those games and helped the club win ten trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, there have been doubts about the France international's future at Bayern as his contract ends in June 2024. According to the aforementioned source, Pavard has decided not to extend his deal beyond next year. Furthermore, he has informed the Bavarians that he wants to leave the club this summer, as per the report.

According to SPORT1 journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel tried convincing Pavard to change his mind. The Frenchman, though, is keen to test himself in another European league after spending seven years in Germany. He will not be short of options if leaves this summer as he reportedly has interest from several clubs in Spain and England.

Plettenberg reported that Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing Pavard. However, the Blaugrana could face stiff competition from other top clubs for the versatile defender's signature.

German magazine Kicker recently claimed that Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid have enquired about Pavard's availability. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the former Stuttgart man's situation.

Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly attempted to sign Pavard in January. The Nerazzurri could revive their interest in the player as he could be available for a cut-price deal this summer.

How did Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard fare in his last game for Bayern Munich?

Benjamin Pavard, 27, has played 43 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season, bagging seven goals and one assist. His last appearance for the club came in their 2-1 win against FC Koln in the Bundesliga finale.

The Frenchman started at right-back, playing alongside Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in defense. He made two clearances and tackles each and won four of the nine duels he competed in.

Only four players had more touches than Pavard (74) in the game. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner completed 47 passes with 84% accuracy and provided one key pass. However, he lost possession 13 times, with only two of his teammates faring worse.

Despite playing at right-back, Pavard did not contribute much in attack. The Barcelona target, nevertheless, helped Bayern win the game 2-1 and, as a result, the Bundesliga title.

