Bayern Munich star keen on PL move amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United - Reports

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United keen on signing the Germany international.

Kimmich (29) has ensured a difficult 2023-24 football campaign under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern. Reports via HITC reveal that the player is contemplating leaving this summer. HITC further reported that the versatile midfielder is nursing the ambition of moving to the Premier League and already has a couple of admirers in England.

Liverpool are one of the teams who are believed to hold a strong interest in signing the German. The Reds are, however, expected to face stiff competition from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's team could fancy the opportunity to add Kimmich to their team, as English midfielder Kalvin Phillips could possibly leave in the summer. Other clubs, such as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, are also believed to be in the race for Kimmich.

Kimmich has made 374 appearances for Bayern, registering 41 goals and 100 assists, winning multiple trophies.

Thomas Tuchel's brutal speech to Bayern Munich stars after learning about his sack

Tuchel is expected to step down from his role as Bayern Munich head coach this summer

Bayern Munich sacked Thomas Tuchel following a disappointing 2023-24 football campaign by the club's standards.

The Bavarians are currently eight points behind high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They were recently outplayed when both teams met earlier this month as they lost 3-0. They've also been eliminated from the DFB Pokal.

Their disappointing form forced the club to reach a mutual agreement that will see the German tactician step down from his role at the end of this season.

Another major reason for Tuchel's sack, according to Football.London, is believed to be his poor relationship with some of the key players, such as Kimmich.

Meanwhile, the German tactician reportedly gave a brutal speech to his Bayern players after the news of his sack broke out. According to news outlet BILD, he said:

"There are no longer discussions every week, everyone knows about it. We can still achieve something, we have to win. Everyone can show up for the new coach now."

Bayern Munich also trail Lazio 1-0 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.