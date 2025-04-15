Bayern Munich star makes decision on future amid Manchester United interest - Reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has confirmed he will remain with the Bavarians, ending speculation about a summer move to Manchester United. Despite significant interest from elsewhere, the German midfielder is determined to stay put until the end of his current contract in 2026 (via CFBayernInsider).

The 30-year-old has allegedly rejected approaches from Old Trafford, while also rebuffing Inter Milan and AS Roma. Back in 2024, he admitted that he had no desire to change up, saying to German outlet Bild (via OneFootball):

“From my point of view, everything is clear: my contract runs until 2026, and there is no reason to think about a change… I have a new role in our system. Right from the start, I wanted to accept and implement what the coach expected of me.”

That stance has openly remained unchanged, but over the past year, it did little to reduce links with England ramping up ahead of the forthcoming transfer window. Goretzka also made an eyebrow-raising move earlier this year by switching to the ROOF agency, which boasts strong Premier League connections.

But the report has revealed that, despite the agency switch, other factors would lead to the 30-year-old staying in Munich. One such factor is Goretzka's increasing importance under Vincent Kompany. Having played more than 2,000 minutes this season, he has stepped up and impressed his manager.

His near-constant involvement has, in turn, made him one of the club’s most depended-upon senior figures. Bayern are set to make more squad changes this summer, but Goretzka looks to be at the center of the club’s plans moving forward.

Barring some significant change, he appears destined to stay in Munich, at least until the end of his contract. Manchester United will have to turn elsewhere for midfield options or potentially wait until his deal expires in 2026.

Muller could explore Manchester United role before Bayern Munich return

Thomas Muller is set to embark on a new role in football, one which may include a stint at Manchester United, followed by a return to Bayern Munich. Bayern chief Uli Hoeness confirmed that the veteran forward will spend time studying sports management before heading to take a job in England to gain experience.

Honess told journalist Julien Wolff (via GOAL):

“He’ll spend three months studying the NBA, three months with the NFL, then go to England – for example, to Manchester United. He’ll come back with a certain level of experience and then discuss with us what role he could take on at FC Bayern in the future.”

Thomas Muller recently announced he would not be renewing his contract with Bayern, bringing a 25-year relationship to a close. Retirement remains a possibility, but he is leaving himself options, including interest from MLS and Saudi Arabia.

But even while no longer on the field with Bayern, the club has plans for him in the long term off the pitch. The legendary raumdeuter's focus after his career seems set on studying different sports and entering a hierarchy role in a football club.

