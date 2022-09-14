Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller's house robbed during Barcelona clash - Reports 

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller’s house was robbed during the Bavarians’ clash with Barcelona on Tuesday (September 10), German news outlet BILD (via iMiaSanMia) has claimed.

Bayern Munich welcomed Barcelona to the Allianz Arena for their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday. The GW 2 fixture was a spectacle in every sense of the term, with the teams trading punches right until the end. Barca had their fair share of chances to win the game, but it was the Bavarians who came out on top, securing a 2-0 win on the night. Muller started the game for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, putting in an impressive shift to ensure victory for his team.

While he was busy helping his team on the pitch, his house was broken into. As per the aforementioned report, the robbery took place at 10 PM on September 13, with the burglars getting away with a lot of valuables.

As per the police, jewelry, valuables, and cash in the six-digit range were stolen from the Bayern Munich player’s home on Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing, but so far, there has been no trace of the burglars.

Barcelona lament former Bayern Munich star’s missed chances

Barcelona boss Xavi named star striker Robert Lewandowski in his starting XI at the Allianz Arena. With him joining Barca from Bayern only a couple of months back, all eyes were on Lewandowski in Tuesday night's clash.

The Polish striker, who netted a hat-trick in his Champions League debut for Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen on September 7, had plenty of opportunities to add to his tally. Unfortunately for the away supporters, he failed to make them count.

Lewandowski notably misplaced a 10th-minute header, failed to capitalize on a one-on-one situation in the 18th minute, and was slow to get his shot away in the 43rd minute. In the second half (66th minute), Frenkie de Jong set up Lewandowski for a clear shot. He put his foot through, but his effort was easily collected by Manuel Neuer.

The Poland international also lost two aerial duels and four ground duels; committed a foul, and ceded possession 11 times on the night.

