Bayern Munich star in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over potential summer move - Reports

Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane is in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over a potential transfer this summer, according to AIPS Media journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi (via Bavarian Football Works).

Mane established himself as one of the best forwards in the world during his time with Liverpool between 2016 and 2022. He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds, winning six trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern Munich last summer on a three-year deal and a transfer fee of €32 million. Despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club, his move has proved to be a difficult transition.

Sadio Mane only scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last term. He regularly found himself out of the starting XI due to injury issues and inconsistency.

The Senegal skipper also found himself in two locker room incidents, including punching teammate Leroy Sane following an argument. This saw him being temporarily suspended from first-team action.

While Sadio Mane allegedly plans on staying at Bayern Munich next season to prove his worth, a potential move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could be on the horizon.

Many former Premier League stars have jumped ship to the Saudi Pro League already and Mane could be what Al-Nassr need to secure silverware.

The Knights of Najd have already secured the signing of Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. Mane could potentially link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

David de Gea to potentially reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer - Reports

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are targeting a possible transfer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

De Gea and Ronaldo played alongside each other for nearly 18 months at Old Trafford. The latter left Manchester United after his contract was mutually terminated in November 2022.

The five-time Ballon d'Or decided to join the Saudi Pro League in January and is reported to be earning £3.4 million per week.

The Spanish shot-stopper is now officially a free agent after his contract expired on Friday, June 30. The 32-year-old is yet to put pen to paper over a new deal.

Al-Nassr are reportedly monitoring De Gea's situation. The Knights of Najd are willing to offer a £250,000-a-week contract to the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Glove winner.

Poll : 0 votes