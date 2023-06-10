Bayern Munich star to try and force move to Barcelona like Robert Lewandowski - Reports 

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich appears set to emulate the steps taken by ex-colleague Robert Lewandowski by orchestrating his move to Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo (via BarcaTimes), the German midfield maestro has been named as the top pick for Barca manager Xavi Hernandez in the impending transfer window.

The report suggests that the German international, evidently disillusioned with life at the Bavarian giants, is readying himself to sever ties. This follows a stint of eight formative years at the iconic Allianz Arena, where he has made over 300 appearances.

A replay of the Lewandowski saga, which unfolded in the previous summer when Barcelona showed interest in the Polish hitman, seems to be on the horizon. The Polish striker had stated firmly (via The Athletic):

"My story with Bayern has come to an end, I cannot imagine further good cooperation. I hope they will not stop me (from leaving) just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for everyone."

After some head-to-head tussles, Bayern reluctantly conceded to Lewandowski's wishes and sanctioned a €45 million move. The venture has paid off in style, with the striker catapulting to dizzying heights by netting 33 goals in his debut season, bagging the coveted Pichichi. He also helped Barcelona reclaim the La Liga title and Super Cup glory, much to the chagrin of their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Kimmich has reportedly prepared to tread a similar path as the coming season looms. Earlier in May, whispers about Barcelona's intention to snatch Kimmich elicited a valuation of €80 million by AS (via Forbes).

Barcelona receive payment for Francisco Trincao

Barcelona has received a much-needed €1.5 million boost following the official transfer of Francisco Trincao to Portuguese powerhouse Sporting CP, according to Mundo Deportivo. The young winger, aged 23, was initially loaned to Sporting last summer, with a mandatory buyout clause set at a sum of €7 million.

With the loan spell transforming into a permanent deal, Barca, reigning La Liga champions, now welcome a fragment of the agreed €7 million fee from the Portuguese side. The Catalan club had already pocketed a €3 million loan fee in the previous summer. As the deal crystallizes, around €1.5 million has flowed into the Barca coffers, with the balance slated for payment in the near future.

Trincao was initially acquired by Barca in the summer of 2020 from SC Braga. However, his tenure in Catalonia failed to ignite the expected sparks. Yet, the switch back to his native land seems to have rejuvenated the winger. The 23-year-old has put on an impressive show this season, recording 13 goals and four assists from 52 matches.

