Bayern Munich star willing to do everything to force Barcelona transfer: Reports

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is reportedly ready to force a move to Barcelona this summer. He wants to play regularly and believes he can get into the Catalan side's starting XI next season.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Mazraoui is keen on leaving Bayern Munich, a year after joining them. He has not enjoyed his time in Germany, as the managers have preferred Benjamin Pavard and Joao Cancelo over him.

He has admitted his disappointment and told Maximilian Koch in April (via Morocco Wold News):

"Of course I am disappointed with my situation. I was a starter here before the World Cup. Now I'm fit and don't get any game time. It's too early to talk about my perspective, but not good."

Mazraoui was a target for Barcelona as well last summer but he opted to join the Bundesliga side. On joining the German champions, he said:

"Straight from the first discussions with FC Bayern, I had a good feeling and I'm excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe. FC Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th year in a row and will be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next season. I've chosen this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Mazraoui has made 24 appearances for Bayern this season, scoring a goal and providing four assists.

Barcelona desperate to sign right-back this summer

Xavi has asked the Barcelona board to sign a right-back this summer. He is being forced to play Jules Kounde as the full-back following the injury to Sergi Roberto.

Kounde has revealed that he is not enjoying his time as a right-back and is just adjusting to it. He said (via ESPN):

"I am adjusting to this position. Now I have to play as a right back, but I do it for the team. There are matches in which I enjoy it more, and others in which I enjoy it less. In a competition as long as the league, it gives you life. As a defender, I always have this in my head. And the team too, we press higher and higher every time."

Barcelona also have other targets for the right-back position, with Mazraoui's Bavarian teammates, Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Pavard, also linked with the Catalan side.

