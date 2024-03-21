Bayern Munich superstar faces race against time to be fit for Arsenal clash after suffering adductor injury: Reports

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is reportedly racing against time to get back to full fitness before facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Bavarian giants will travel to the Emirates on April 9 for the first leg of this tie before returning home for the reverse fixture on April 17. Neuer appeared for his club in their latest 5-2 Bundesliga victory against Darmstadt on Saturday (March 16).

However, the Daily Mail claims that the goalkeeper has picked up an adductor injury, which has forced him out of Germany's squad for this international break. The German outfit are preparing to face France (March 23) and the Netherlands (March 26) as they gear up for the European Championships in the summer.

Neuer's presence in goal could be crucial to Bayern Munich's chances of progressing into the semi-finals of the Champions League. They are up against a Gunners side that have been flying in the Premier League of late.

Currently, the north Londoners are top of the league standings in England, albeit level on points with Liverpool. They've scored an incredible 33 goals in their last eight league ties and have won every single one of those matches.

Neuer has played 24 matches across competitions for Bayern Munich this season and has kept nine clean sheets. He will certainly be tested by a lethal Gunners attack, should he return to full fitness before this match.

ESPN pundit backs Bayern Munich to beat Arsenal in Champions League meeting

Mikel Arteta

ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has backed Bayern Munich to go through to the semi-final after clashing with Arsenal in the final eight of the competition. Moreno's pick may seem surprising, given the Gunners' momentum at the moment.

On top of that, the Bavarians have not enjoyed the best of seasons in the Bundesliga. They're second in the German top flight and 10 points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite suggestions that this may not be Bayern Munich's year, Moreno said (via The Boot Room):

"I'm going to say Bayern Munich. I find that Bayern Munich on an individual level can really hurt Arsenal. And a good game, and I know it is a lot to ask for an explosive game from Leroy Sane can make the difference. Jamal Musiala, the same. And particularly Harry Kane."

Arsenal will be up against a familiar foe, Harry Kane, who scored several goals for Tottenham against their north London rivals. This season, he's bagged 37 goals in 35 matches across competitions.