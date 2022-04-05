Bayern Munich superstar could join Barcelona if he fails to renew contract - Reports

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has reportedly begun negotiations with Barcelona over a potential move to Camp Nou for the Polish striker.

The 33-year-old is believed to be seeking a new challenge and is open to the prospect of leaving the Bundesliga giants this summer.

According to Matteo Moretto, Pini Zahavi has had two meetings with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. The duo reportedly share an 'excellent' relationship which could prove to be a major factor in talks between the two parties.

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer of 2014. He has gone on to become a club legend and one of the best strikers in the world during his time with the German giants.

The Pole has scored 339 goals in 367 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has helped the club win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal's, and one Champions League.

Despite being 33, Lewandowski doesn't seem to be slowing down. He has scored an incredible 45 goals in 38 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season.

Barcelona are currently on the rise under Xavi. The club have climbed up to second place in the La Liga table and have won all of their last five games in the league.

Xavi is seemingly building a dynasty at Camp Nou, and will therefore be eager to make some statement signings this summer to boost the club's chances of winning silverware next season.

The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The German club's £100 million asking price for the Norwegian could, however, prove to be a stumbling point for Barcelona due to their dire financial situation.

Lewandowski is a cheaper alternative to Haaland since he will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer, and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport 🇪🇸 https://t.co/a3SpAZWXBg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's form could lead to Barcelona dropping interest in Bayern Munich's Lewandowski

Aubameyang has been in good form for the Catalans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer after parting ways with Arsenal by mutual consent during the January transfer window.

The Gabon striker has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele in attack, and is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Camp Nou. The 32-year-old has added experience and quality to the club's attack.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

So, more than twice as prolific, yes.

ps and Aubameyang's now scored 9 goals in 11 games for Barcelona because he's got a manager who loves him rather than humiliates him. The DiNeo @TheDiNeo @piersmorgan Because Auba had been so prolific for us this season.... @piersmorgan Because Auba had been so prolific for us this season.... Aubameyang scored 7 goals in 15 games for Arsenal this season....Lacazette's scored 6 in 30.So, more than twice as prolific, yes.ps and Aubameyang's now scored 9 goals in 11 games for Barcelona because he's got a manager who loves him rather than humiliates him. twitter.com/TheDiNeo/statu… Aubameyang scored 7 goals in 15 games for Arsenal this season....Lacazette's scored 6 in 30. So, more than twice as prolific, yes. ps and Aubameyang's now scored 9 goals in 11 games for Barcelona because he's got a manager who loves him rather than humiliates him. twitter.com/TheDiNeo/statu…

Xavi could therefore opt to sign a young striker to provide cover and competition to Aubameyang rather than Lewandowski, who will expect to be the first-choice striker if he joins this summer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar