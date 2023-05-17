Bayern Munich superstar keen to join Barcelona if he seals surprise exit this summer: Reports

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is reportedly open to joining Barcelona this summer. The German is looking for a fresh challenge and is considering Spain as his next destination.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Kimmich wants to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. He is keen to take up a new challenge and is open to joining Barcelona.

The Catalan side are also interested in the German and are trying to get the move done. The club worked with Bayern Munich last summer for Robert Lewandowski's signing and got a deal done swiftly.

They would be hoping for a repeat of the same to get Kimmich this summer. The German spoke about the possibility of moving away from Germany and told So Foot:

"That would be an interesting challenge. I don't know what will happen in a few years, we'll see. I have a very good coach who is an advocate of attractive football. I have a lot of fun here, but somewhere in my head there is always this professional and personal challenge of one day reaching new horizons to discover."

Mendo Deportivo claim Barcelona are not alone in the race as Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder. Pep Guardiola is eyeing a reunion and could push for a move.

Barcelona target yet to renew his contract at Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich will be entering the final two years of his contract at Bayern Munich this summer and has not signed a new deal yet. He is yet to open contract talks and could be thinking of his next step.

Speaking to the club's official website after penning a new contract in 2021, he said:

"The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern. I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. That's why I started playing football in the first place, because it should be fun. I still don't think I'm at the end of my development and I'm convinced there's a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years. On top of that, my family feels at home here. Munich has become a second home. The combination we have here isn't found all over the world."

Barcelona will need to sort their financial situation before making a move for Kimmich as they need to sell a few players and raise funds.

