Bayern Munich superstar willing to join Real Madrid; price tag set at €50 million – Reports

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is reportedly interested in securing a move to Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

According to Fichajes.net, Carlo Ancelotti's side have made strides in their quest to sign the Canadian next summer. They have intensified talks with the player's agent Nedal Huoseh, who has recently indicated that the left-back is willing to join the La Liga giants in the future.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have failed to convince Davies to extend his deal amid a host of speculations. As a result, they have opted to set a price tag of €50 million on the 23-year-old pacy defender.

Should Davies decide to leave the Bavarians to join Real Madrid next summer, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would facilitate Ferland Mendy's summer departure and force his other competitor Fran Garcia to assume a squad role at his boyhood team.

A five-time Bundesliga winner, the 41-cap Canada international has been Bayern's first-team face out on the left flank over the past four seasons. He has been a vital star for his club, netting eight goals and contributing 28 assists in 169 appearances across competitions so far.

Davies, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, has also drawn attention from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea of late. However, he is likely to push for a transfer to Real Madrid next year.

Fluminense's Copa Libertadores win bigger than Real Madrid trophies, asserts Marcelo

Earlier this Saturday (November 4), Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. While German Cano and John Kennedy bagged a goal apiece for their team, Luis Advincula scored one for the Argentine giants.

Marcelo, who returned to his boyhood club Fluminense on a free switch earlier this summer, started the recent summit clash against Boca Juniors. He was substituted off in the 80th minute of the game.

Following the Copa Libertadores final, Marcelo told ESPN (h/t Reuters):

"Real Madrid will understand. It's my most important title, at club level, because it's the club that raised me. I'm winning a very important title with my favourite club, the club that gave me all the tools to have my career, with the employees who saw me grow up. There's nothing more rewarding than that. It's priceless. I owed a debt to Fluminense. It was written (that we would win the trophy.)"

Marcelo, who left Fluminense to join Real Madrid in 2007, lifted 26 trophies during his 16 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu. He helped his former team lift a staggering five UEFA Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles, featuring in a total of 546 matches for them.