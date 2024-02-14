Bayern Munich want iconic former Real Madrid manager as replacement for Thomas Tuchel in the summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking at former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as an option as potentially their next manager after Thomas Tuchel. The German giants are considering the future of their manager after his less-than-ideal performance over the last season.

Meanwhile, Zidane has been out of a job since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu after two successful stints at the club where he played previously. The Frenchman won La Liga in 2021 after previously leading Los Blancos to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. He then left the club and has been without a managerial job since.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel was named as the Bayern Munich boss in the closing months of last season. This came after Julian Nagelsmann fell out with the club and was relieved of his duties. The former Chelsea manager has struggled to have the side performing at its best, and they face a real danger of failing to win the Bundesliga this season.

The Bavarian giants are considering an approach for the French manager at the end of the season, as they anticipate several other clubs would be interested. Fichajes.net reports that the German side were previously linked with Jose Mourinho, but the links are without substance.

Zinedine Zidane will be a tough target for the perennial German champions after he previously revealed his aversion towards working outside of France or Spain. The former Real Madrid boss intends to only work in a country where he speaks the language, by his own admission.

Tuchel is almost certainly going to be sacked from his role as Bayern Munich's manager at the end of the season if his side fail to win the Bundesliga. They are five points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who thrashed them 3-0 last week and are unbeaten this season.

The German manager only just managed to win his side the league title last season thanks to a final-day capitulation from Borussia Dortmund. They have also been eliminated from all domestic cups but have reached the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel turned to Chelsea star in January transfer window

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman picked up a knee injury in January, leading his club to consider signing a new winger. Thomas Tuchel turned his attention to former club Chelsea and made an attempt to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The English side turned down the offer for their Ukrainian winger, who joined the club in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £89 million. Mudryk has contributed just four goals and five assists in 42 games for Chelsea and his contract runs until 2031.

Tuchel and Bayern Munich eventually had to then fast-track the addition of Bryan Zaragoza to their squad from Granada.

Bayern find themselves five points off the pace in the Bundesliga after 21 rounds of matches this season. They remain in contention for the title and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Lazio over two legs.