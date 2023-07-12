Bayern Munich want to sell Sadio Mane and 6 others to raise funds for Harry Kane transfer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to offload Sadio Mane and six other players to raise funds to sign Harry Kane ahead of the next campaign.

The Bavarians have been in pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur superstar for the last couple of months. They are hoping to snap up the striker as they struggled quite a bit without a proper number nine past campaign.

Earlier this week, the Bundesliga champions made a second bid of €80 million plus add-ons to sign Kane, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Now, according to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are hoping to sell seven of their squad members to raise funds for a potential third offer for Kane.

Mane, 31, has been marked as a big-name sale after his below-par first campaign at the Allianz Arena in which he netted just 12 goals in 38 appearances. He is valued at €20 million by Thomas Tuchel's outfit.

A right-footed wide-operator, the Senegalese joined the Bavarians from Liverpool in a move worth up to €38 million last summer. However, he failed to fill the Robert Lewandowski-shaped offensive void at his club.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch has also been put up for sale similar to the former Liverpool man with an asking price of €50 million. He could be joined by Benjamin Pavard and Marcel Sabitzer as the pair have been slapped with €40 million and €15 million price tags, respectively.

Apart from the aforementioned players, Bayern Munich are also aiming to offload winter arrival Yann Sommer for €9 million this summer. They are keen to sell Alexander Nubel and Bouna Sarr for €12 million as well.

So far, Bayern Munich have offloaded Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain in a permanent transfer worth up to €45 million this summer.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane's future amid links to Bayern Munich

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano offered his insight into reports linking Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer. He said:

"An important update from Spurs: they've been approached again by Bayern Munich for Kane. Some sources say it was a verbal bid, some say it was an official bid, so it's difficult to clarify the situation precisely. Spurs' stance is clear: they don't want to sell the player."

Stating that Bayern have to better their recent bid, Romano continued:

"As things stand now, there's no indication about an asking price or valuation from Spurs. It's clear that Daniel Levy still hopes to keep the striker but sources believe €80 million won't be enough to sign the player. Bayern have to do better than that to make it happen."

Kane, 29, has been rumored to leave his boyhood club for quite a while as he is in the final year of his contract. He has netted 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 games for Ange Postecoglou's team so far.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side have snapped up two new players at zero cost so far this summer – Raphael Guerreiro and Konrad Laimer.

Poll : 0 votes