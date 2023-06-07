Bayern Munich willing to part ways with Real Madrid target for €30 million: Reports

Bayern Munich are willing to part ways with reported Real Madrid target Benjamin Pavard should they receive an offer in the region of €30 million.

This is according to German outlet BILD, who also reported that the Bavarian giants are keen to recoup a majority of the €35 million fee they paid VfB Stuttgart for Pavard back in 2019.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the versatile defender who can play as both right-back and centre-back. He would be a valuable addition to their squad and would prove to be an important piece in rotation.

Bayern Munich find themselves in a tough spot with Pavard as well his compatriot Lucas Hernandez. Both defenders' contracts expire next summer and the club will have to decide whether to offer them extensions, let them go, or watch them leave for free next year.

Bayern Munich are keen on retaining Hernandez, reports from AS suggest they would let Pavard go for their set asking price.

The future of several players is up in the air at the Allianz Arena, as the club also parted ways with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from their respective management roles.

It will be interesting to see how Bayern Munich navigate the next few months as these could be crucial in shaping their future.

Real Madrid prepared for massive squad overhaul

Much like Bayern, Spanish giants Real Madrid, too, are preparing for a massive squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. Following a rather disappointing season in which Los Blancos only won the Supercopa de Espana, President Florentino Perez has set his sights on some big-named targets to bring to the club.

Top of the list is Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with a move for the better part of one year now. Any potential deal is likely to cross the £100 million mark as the Black and Yellow will be unwilling to let their prized asset go for a small fee. Real are also linked with Harry Kane as they look for a new striker to lead the line following Karim Benzema's departure.

Contracts of fringe players Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz were also mutually terminated as the pair will leave the club at the end of June.

