Bayern will look to sign Arsenal star if they fail in their pursuit for Liverpool's Luis Diaz: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal star Leandro Trossard if they fail to sign Liverpool's Luiz Diaz. The Bundesliga champions are keen on signing a left winger after the departure of Leroy Sane.

As per a report in BILD, Trossard is the latest addition to the list of wingers being tracked by Bayern Munich. They see the Belgian as one of the best candidates, but still plan to push for Diaz first.

The Liverpool star remains Vincent Kompany's main target for the summer as he looks to bolster his squad. The German side have made inquiries, but the Reds have rebuffed all approaches so far.

Trossard is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and is yet to sign a new deal. No reports have suggested that an extension is approaching, and the Belgian could be open to leaving if they sign Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Arsenal star was quizzed about his future earlier this year, and he said (via Mirror):

"I'm just focused on my football. But you never know in football how things turn out but I'm really happy here. I still want to win things here and I think there's a great squad, a great team with a great manager who pushed us every day to achieve great things."

Leroy Sane has already left Bayern Munich after his contract expired in June. He has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal worth a guaranteed £7.66m a year plus a loyalty bonus, as per BBC.

Barcelona chasing Liverpool star after failing to sign Arsenal target

Barcelona are chasing Luiz Diaz this summer after their failed pursuit of Nico Williams. The Catalan side were confident of beating Arsenal to Williams, but are now planning to move for Diaz after the Spaniard signed a new deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Diaz spoke about his future in June 2025, and said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm very, very happy in L'pool. From day one, they've made me feel really welcome. Right now we're in contact with them because we're speaking with [other] clubs. It's normal, the market is open, and we're trying to sort out what's best for us. I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn't make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that's it, everything depends on them obviously, it's up to me to decide what's best for us."

Luis Diaz is contracted with Liverpool until 2027.

