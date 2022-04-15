Bayern willing to meet asking price and trump Liverpool for signature of 20-year-old striker - Reports

Liverpool could face a major blow in their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign the German international and his signature is set to be hotly contested for this summer.

Teamtalk have reported that Bayern are ready to meet Salzburg's £38 million asking price and trigger a transfer.

As per the report, the Bundesliga giants want to complete the deal to provide cover or insurance in case Robert Lewandowski leaves the club this summer. The 33-year-old Polish forward will have 12 months left on his contract this summer and could leave the club in the summer window.

The Teamtalk report claims that Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has identified Adeyemi as the long-term replacement to Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

Adeyemi came through the Bayern ranks as a youth player before leaving the club in 2012. The Bundesliga giants are now keen to re-sign him

Teamtalk had reported earlier that Liverpool are interested in the German striker along with Borussia Dortmund. However, Dortmund were reported to have been struggling to meet Salzburg's asking fee.

Along with these clubs, RB Leipzig are also believed to be interested in signing Adeyemi from their sister club. The 20-year-old has scored 20 goals in 38 games this season. He has also earned three caps for the German national team under Hansi Flick.

Karim Adeyemi could be the ideal successor to Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

The Reds currently have a plethora of forwards at the club. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are all impressive.

Jurgen Klopp also has backup options in Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino. However, Salah and Mane are both entering the final phases of their contracts. Firmino is already 30 and is unlikely to continue at the top level for much longer.

Liverpool have maintained their faith in young players under Klopp and could look to bring in fresh blood instead of opting to stick with the Firmino, Mane, Salah trident for much longer.

Adeyemi has all the qualities the Reds need in a striker. He has pace to run in behind defence and is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.

